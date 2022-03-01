Technology

Russia-Ukraine crisis forces US energy rethink, stokes new cyber attack fears

01 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a debate is being revived about the sources and diversity of U.S. energy – and whether the country’s infrastructure is sufficiently protected against cyberattacks. The fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has sparked a worldwide wave of condemnation, heavy sanctions and restrictions meant to punish Moscow for its aggression. Those dramatic steps, which included Germany suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and forcing Russia off the SWIFT banking system, are fanning fears of retaliatory attacks that may crimp world energy supplies. Early Tuesday, oil (CL=F) skyrocketed to new multi-year highs above $100 as Russia – one of the globe’s largest energy producers – zeroed in on Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

