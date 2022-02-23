Technology

Blockchain and Automation Revolutionizing Supply Chains

23 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Have you ever wondered why your online orders took longer than expected to arrive? Or where do the goods you order come from? Shipment delays affect customer retention heavily. According to a report, 69 percent of customers are less likely to purchase from a retailer if their item is not delivered on time. As per an estimate (numbers may vary by industry), businesses spend anywhere between five to twenty-five times more to acquire a new customer than retaining an existing one. Shipment delay is one of the many factors contributing to the supply chain inefficiencies globally. In a typical supply chain, there are more than 40 points of contact between different entities.

Read more : Blockchain and Automation Revolutionizing Supply Chains.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchains And NFTs In Identification And Security Protocols

February 23, 2022

Why are smart contracts the smart choice for financial services?

February 23, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2