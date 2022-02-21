As AI establishes a strong foothold across industries, demand for AI talent is exponentially rising. However, the growing AI talent gap remains a persistent issue. As evidenced in the results of a recent O’Reilly survey, the lack of skilled people and difficulty hiring remain the top two AI challenges presented by enterprises. Add to this the issue of talent drain, and enterprises have a bigger problem on their hands. Furthermore, depending on the industries they function in, their in-house capabilities and the scope of their AI-led transformation agendas, the need and urgency for AI talent varies significantly among businesses. Fortunately, there are specific steps enterprises can take to curb the AI talent challenge issues.

Full story : Steps Enterprises Can Take To Build A Dependable AI Talent Pool.