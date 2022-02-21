Technology

Steps Enterprises Can Take To Build A Dependable AI Talent Pool

21 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

As AI establishes a strong foothold across industries, demand for AI talent is exponentially rising. However, the growing AI talent gap remains a persistent issue. As evidenced in the results of a recent O’Reilly survey, the lack of skilled people and difficulty hiring remain the top two AI challenges presented by enterprises. Add to this the issue of talent drain, and enterprises have a bigger problem on their hands. Furthermore, depending on the industries they function in, their in-house capabilities and the scope of their AI-led transformation agendas, the need and urgency for AI talent varies significantly among businesses. Fortunately, there are specific steps enterprises can take to curb the AI talent challenge issues.

Full story : Steps Enterprises Can Take To Build A Dependable AI Talent Pool.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DeepMind scientists say they trained an A.I. to control a nuclear fusion reactor

February 18, 2022

Mapping a sound AI business strategy across a landscape of uncertainty

February 16, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2