What are private, public, and consortium blockchains?

Since its introduction, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has exploded in popularity. Millions of people are investing in crypto as an asset, and it has become an essential part of many portfolios. The rise in investment has also led to developers and creators experimenting with the technology, customizing it to serve various sectors such as governance and supply chains. This has led to the emergence of different types of blockchains, each with its own set of parameters and functionalities that can be used for various tasks. The three most prominent kinds of blockchains being used are: Public blockchain, Private blockchain, Consortium blockchains.

