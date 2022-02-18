Microsoft has warned of new threats impacting blockchain technologies and Web3 including “ice phishing” campaigns. The blockchain, decentralized technologies, DeFi, smart contracts, the concept of a ‘metaverse’ and Web3 — the decentralized foundation built on top of cryptographic systems that underlay blockchain projects — all have the potential to produce radical changes in how we understand and experience connectivity today. However, with every technological innovation, there may also be new avenues created for cyberattackers and Web3 is no exception. Today’s most common threats include mass spam and phishing conducted over email and social media platforms, social engineering, and vulnerability exploitation.

Read more : Microsoft warns of emerging ‘ice phishing’ threat on blockchain, DeFi networks.