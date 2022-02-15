Technology

Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

15 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Intel has agreed to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion, the company announced Tuesday, as it seeks to meet rampant demand for computer chips. Intel shares were up more than 1% early trading. Tower Semiconductor rose more than 40%. The deal will give Intel a stronger foothold in specialty technologies in which Tower works, like radio frequency and industrial sensors. Intel also said Tower’s existing production facilities are “geographically complementary,” with a presence in the U.S. and Asia.  And it’s a continuation of Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s strategy of making massive investments to boost production.

