How Leadership Will Evolve in 2022

One thing all great leaders have in common is that they are constantly learning to adapt to change. And with continuing uncertainty in the workplace brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s business leaders must be available, empathetic, and committed to offering their employees a chance to reflect on their sense of purpose and sense of inclusion at work. While no one can predict the future, the pandemic all but guarantees that 2022 will not be a year of “business as usual.” Automation, hybrid workplaces, remote work, and technology like artificial intelligence (AI), will impact workers, and leaders must prepare for new challenges as the year progresses.

