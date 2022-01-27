Technology

Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence: Implementation In Practice

27 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining a lot of traction lately. Apparently, the majority of AI services and products will be in high demand for the next few years. According to Gartner, worldwide AI software revenue is forecast to total $62.5 billion in 2022, and one-third of organizations with AI technology plans said they would invest $1 million or more in the next two years. And when we talk about AI, there is always another topic to discuss —machine learning (ML) methods. The upheaval of 2020 forced companies to be laser-focused on their most important priorities — among them, of course, are AI and ML initiatives. According to an Algorithmia report, 83% of organizations have increased AI or ML budgets year-over-year.

Full story : Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence: Implementation In Practice.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Meta Unveils New AI Supercomputer

January 25, 2022

The never-ending effort to bake common business sense into artificial intelligence

January 24, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2