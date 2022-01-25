Technology

TinyML is bringing deep learning models to microcontrollers

25 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Deep learning models owe their initial success to large servers with large amounts of memory and clusters of GPUs. The promises of deep learning gave rise to an entire industry of cloud computing services for deep neural networks. Consequently, very large neural networks running on virtually unlimited cloud resources became very popular, especially among wealthy tech companies that can foot the bill. But at the same time, recent years have also seen a reverse trend, a concerted effort to create machine learning models for edge devices. Called tiny machine learning, or TinyML, these models are suited for devices that have limited memory and processing power, and in which internet connectivity is either non-present or limited.

