The concept of the metaverse has gained an army of supporters over the past year, ranging from Big Tech companies to fashion brands and even dating apps. However, one major tech heavyweight isn’t as convinced: PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi. In an interview with Bloomberg, the 71-year old gaming legend described the metaverse as it’s currently being pitched as seeming “quasi-real” in the virtual world. “You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self?” Kutaragi asked. At the same time, Kutarag is actively working on a new company that’s approaching the concept of a metaverse, from a different more practical perspective.

Read more : Playstation Inventor Thinks the Metaverse Sucks.