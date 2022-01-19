Web 3.0 and the undeliverable promise of decentralization

The definition of “Web 3.0” has assumed different incarnations over the past few years, depending on whom you asked and when. We initially thought it would have been some kind of semantic web, with shared ontologies and taxonomies that described all the domains relevant to the published content. The Internet, according to this vision, will be a collective semantic engine driven by a shared language to describe entities and the way they connect and interact with one another. It will be easy for a machine to extract the “meaning” and the main entities of another page, so the Internet will be a network of connected concepts rather than a network of connected pages.

