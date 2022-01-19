Technology

Microsoft’s metaverse plans are getting clearer with its $68.7 billion Activision acquisition

19 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard isn’t just a weapon in the tech giant’s battle for video game domination. It’s also about the metaverse — a buzzy topic at the moment, with brands from Disney to Walmart working to carve out their own niche in the digital space, which promises virtual worlds where people can eventually explore, work and play. Gaming appears to be a particularly large part of Microsoft’s metaverse plans. In a press release on Tuesday, the company wrote that buying the “Call of Duty” and “Warcraft” maker “will provide building blocks for the metaverse.”

Full story : Microsoft’s metaverse plans are getting clearer with its $68.7 billion Activision acquisition.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Metaverse startup Animoca Brands hits valuation of over $5 billion with new funding

January 18, 2022

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

January 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2