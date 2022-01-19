Microsoft’s metaverse plans are getting clearer with its $68.7 billion Activision acquisition

Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard isn’t just a weapon in the tech giant’s battle for video game domination. It’s also about the metaverse — a buzzy topic at the moment, with brands from Disney to Walmart working to carve out their own niche in the digital space, which promises virtual worlds where people can eventually explore, work and play. Gaming appears to be a particularly large part of Microsoft’s metaverse plans. In a press release on Tuesday, the company wrote that buying the “Call of Duty” and “Warcraft” maker “will provide building blocks for the metaverse.”

