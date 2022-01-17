Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of nonfungible tokens or NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicates its intent to make and sell virtual goods, including electronics, home decorations, toys, sporting goods, and personal care products. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users virtual currency, as well as NFTs. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Walmart filed the applications on Dec. 30. In total, seven separate applications have been submitted. In a statement, Walmart said it is “continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences.” It declined to comment on the specific trademark filings.

Full story : Walmart is getting serious about the metaverse.