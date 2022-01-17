Technology

Investing in American Dynamism

17 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Last year when we announced Katherine joining the team, we used the term “American Dynamism” but left it largely undefined. Today, she has published our thesis: “Building American Dynamism”. It explains why we believe there’s never been a better time to build companies that support the national interest and solve critical problems for the country. The American Dynamism practice invests in founders and companies that support the national interest, including but not limited to aerospace, defense, education, housing, transportation, public safety, supply chain, industrials, and manufacturing. We believe these areas represent tremendous venture-scale opportunities. More importantly, these categories serve as a critical foundation to making America the country people want to be from, immigrate to, and build a life and career or company in.

Full story : Investing in American Dynamism

