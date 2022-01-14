Technology

5 Steps to Leveraging Machine Learning: The Shopify Use Case

14 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The e-commerce platform Shopify has successfully leveraged machine learning through a methodological, five-step strategy. Below we’ll examine each step and detail how it’s helped the company thrive. Shopify’s growth is unparalleled in the e-commerce industry. Collectively, the platform’s merchants make up the 7th largest company in the world in terms of revenue. That puts them above conglomerates like Apple and Volkswagen. The company has been at the forefront of ML adoption for anomaly detection and forecasting. That’s particularly impressive when considering that up to 85% of machine learning projects ultimately fail to deliver on initial promises and goals.

