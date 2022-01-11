Employers, Investors Take Notice of AI Tools to Speed Job Recruitment

More employers are turning to artificial intelligence to gain a worker recruitment edge, the Wall Street Journal reports. By automating previously manual tasks—like prescreening job applicants for basic qualifications, checking for professional credentials and licenses, or scheduling follow-up interviews—employers hope to streamline the hiring process and scoop up available workers before competitors move in. Artificial-intelligence capabilities, like conversational AI software, can speed up the early back-and-forth emails, texts and other communications with applicants and quickly get qualified candidates in front of recruiters. Other AI-enabled tools are being used to accelerate the employee onboarding process and to get new hires oriented, trained and set up with computers, business apps and corporate email accounts.

Full story : Employers using artificial intelligence to recruit workers.