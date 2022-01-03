Many see artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing as a major part of what is being termed a “new industrial revolution.” This next stage of industrialization is being driven by robotics, digitalization, and AI. Combined, they make it possible to automate a great many time-consuming manual tasks, integrate information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems, raise efficiency markedly, improve product quality, heighten supply chain visibility, and optimize inventory management. Manufacturers are leveraging AI to improve day-to-day operations, launch new products, customize designs, and plan their future financials. An MIT survey revealed that about 60% of manufacturers are already using AI.

