Bitcoin…moon again? Well, wasn’t 2021 sort of a moon launch? I think so. It hit all-time highs despite all the “legends” saying it’s a worthless seashell for tech dorks. Wrong! Hey, it’s not $68,000, but it’ll get there again. Right? “Bitcoin will reach at least $200,000 by 2025,” says Paycer UG founder & CTO Nils Gregersen in Hamburg, Germany. “But I am pretty sure we will see it fall to around $20,000 before hand.” Yikes! Okay, no panicking. I’ll buy it. What about the rest of the cryptocurrency space? There’s more to this market today than Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency investing is the new stock market. Everybody knows that.

Read more : Cryptocurrency Investing Predictions For 2022.