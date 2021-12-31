Technology

Can DeFi break out of the partisan trap in 2022?

31 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

As the public becomes more aware of decentralized finance in the coming year, we may witness the continuation of an unfortunate, parallel trend: criticism and support of DeFi from national politicians becoming increasingly partisan. This is a lamentable (but perhaps expected) outcome, given that so many of our country’s most important questions become almost immediately mired in partisan bickering the moment those issues arise in the public consciousness. Some of that partisanship reflects real differences in opinion (if we take our politicians’ words at face value). For instance, we could predict, generally, whether a Republican or Democrat would be in favor of new offshore drilling licenses.

OODA Analyst

