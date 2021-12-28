Technology

How Artificial Intelligence is changing cyber security landscape

28 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The rapid digitalization accelerated due to the pandemic has brought numerous benefits like improved business agility and customer experiences. But there have also been negative effects like increased vulnerability to cybersecurity threats for your data and applications. A cyberattack is a malicious and deliberate attempt to breach the computer and information systems of an individual or organization, disrupting the victim’s network for personal gain. One of the biggest concerns with the development of Artificial Intelligence is the probability that attackers will weaponize AI and use it to expand and boost their cyberattacks.

Full story : How Artificial Intelligence is changing cyber security landscape.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Facebook to build metaverse with start-up that had US military contracts

December 28, 2021

How AI, VR, AR, 5G, and blockchain may converge to power the metaverse

December 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2