Technology

How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

27 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of saving businesses valuable time and resources for quite some time now. It has made revolutionary impacts and discoveries from maps and navigation, chatbots, text editors, digital assistants, facial recognition and more. Individuals and enterprises use these AI-powered systems every day, and the best part is that we are just getting started. It is crucial to note that AI-powered technology should not threaten humans or make them fear losing their job. It should excite them. These solutions aim to improve one’s job, increase productivity and optimize current resources.

Full story : How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How AI, VR, AR, 5G, and blockchain may converge to power the metaverse

December 27, 2021

Logistics: The Supply Chain Crisis — Can Blockchain Fix it?

December 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2