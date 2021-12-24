Technology

Eliminating artificial intelligence bias is everyone’s job

24 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

With reliance on AI-based decisions and operations growing by the day, it’s important to take a step back and ask if everything that can be done to assure fairness and mitigate bias is being done. There needs to be greater awareness and training behind AI deployments. Not just for developers and data scientists, but also product managers, executives, marketing managers, and merchandisers. That’s the word from John Boezeman, chief technology officer at Acoustic, who shared his insights on the urgency of getting AI right.

Full story : Eliminating artificial intelligence bias is everyone’s job.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Can AI Virtual Assistants Help Close The Gaps In Cybersecurity?

December 22, 2021

Use of blockchain technology could increase human trust in AI

December 21, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2