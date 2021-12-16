Technology

5 things lawyers should know about artificial intelligence

16 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Although artificial intelligence has been the subject of academic research since the 1950s and has been used commercially in some industries for decades, it is still in its infancy across much of the broader economy. The rapid adoption of this technology, along with the unique privacy, security and liability issues associated with it, has created opportunities for lawyers to help their clients capture its economic value while ensuring its use is ethical and legal. However, before advising clients on AI issues, lawyers should have some basic technical knowledge to answer questions about legal compliance.

Full story : 5 things lawyers should know about artificial intelligence.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

High-performance computing has become crucial to competitive advantage—in every industry

December 15, 2021

Improving quality management in digital production through artificial intelligence

December 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2