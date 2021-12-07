DappRadar Exclusive Report: The Metaverse May be an Old Idea But It’s Just Getting Started

Ever since Facebook, the sixth most valuable company in the world, announced its corporate rebranding to Meta, the metaverse concept has gone mainstream. The truth is that the metaverse is nothing new. The author Neal Stephenson coined the term almost 30 years ago in his seminal sci-fi novel Snow Crash. The idea of a parallel virtual reality where individuals can play and socialize remotely was further popularized by Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One, which Steven Spielberg turned into a blockbuster movie in 2018. But what exactly is the metaverse? How will the blockchain-based metaverse differ from a traditional metaverse?

