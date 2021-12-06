Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year. NFTs are blockchain-based digital items whose units are designed to be unique, unlike traditional cryptocurrencies whose units are meant to be interchangeable. NFTs can store data on blockchains — with most NFT projects built on the Ethereum blockchain — and that data can be associated with files containing media such as images, videos, and audio, or even in some cases physical objects. NFTs typically give the holder ownership over the data, media, or object the token is associated with, and are commonly bought and sold on specialized marketplaces, which we’ll explore in more detail later on in the report.

Read analysis : Users have spent $26.9B+ on NFTs in 2021 so far, most transactions are under $10,000, and CryptoPunks is the most popular collection with $3B sales.