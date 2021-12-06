Technology

Analysis: users have spent $26.9B+ on NFTs in 2021 so far, most transactions are under $10,000, and CryptoPunks is the most popular collection with $3B sales

06 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year. NFTs are blockchain-based digital items whose units are designed to be unique, unlike traditional cryptocurrencies whose units are meant to be interchangeable. NFTs can store data on blockchains — with most NFT projects built on the Ethereum blockchain — and that data can be associated with files containing media such as images, videos, and audio, or even in some cases physical objects. NFTs typically give the holder ownership over the data, media, or object the token is associated with, and are commonly bought and sold on specialized marketplaces, which we’ll explore in more detail later on in the report.

Read analysis : Users have spent $26.9B+ on NFTs in 2021 so far, most transactions are under $10,000, and CryptoPunks is the most popular collection with $3B sales.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Someone stole $120 million in crypto by hacking a DeFi website

December 3, 2021

Dorsey-led Square rebrands to Block in nod to blockchain

December 3, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2