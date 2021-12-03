Technology

Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm acquisition is now ‘highly unlikely’ to go through, analyst says

03 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm is looking increasingly unlikely to go through, according to Gartner semiconductor analyst Alan Priestley. The deal is facing a growing number of regulatory probes around the world, Priestley said, pointing to concerns in the U.K., the EU, the U.S. and China. “I believe it’s highly unlikely it will go through,” Priestley told CNBC Wednesday. Nvidia and Arm did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Full story : Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm acquisition is now ‘highly unlikely’ to go through, analyst says.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchain.com acquires SeSocio to cement presence in Latin America

December 1, 2021

Facebook owner Meta told to sell Giphy as British regulator blocks acquisition

November 30, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2