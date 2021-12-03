Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm acquisition is now ‘highly unlikely’ to go through, analyst says

Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm is looking increasingly unlikely to go through, according to Gartner semiconductor analyst Alan Priestley. The deal is facing a growing number of regulatory probes around the world, Priestley said, pointing to concerns in the U.K., the EU, the U.S. and China. “I believe it’s highly unlikely it will go through,” Priestley told CNBC Wednesday. Nvidia and Arm did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

