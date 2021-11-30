Technology

Managing AI Decision-Making Tools

30 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Your business’s use of AI is only going to increase, and that’s a good thing. Digitalization allows businesses to operate at an atomic level and make millions of decisions each day about a single customer, product, supplier, asset, or transaction. But these decisions cannot be made by humans working in a spreadsheet. We call these granular, AI-powered decisions “micro-decisions” (borrowed from Taylor and Raden’s “Smart Enough Systems”). They require a complete paradigm shift, a move from making decisions to making “decisions about decisions.” You must manage at a new level of abstraction through rules, parameters, and algorithms.

Full story : Managing AI Decision-Making Tools.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

