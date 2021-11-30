Managing AI Decision-Making Tools

Your business’s use of AI is only going to increase, and that’s a good thing. Digitalization allows businesses to operate at an atomic level and make millions of decisions each day about a single customer, product, supplier, asset, or transaction. But these decisions cannot be made by humans working in a spreadsheet. We call these granular, AI-powered decisions “micro-decisions” (borrowed from Taylor and Raden’s “Smart Enough Systems”). They require a complete paradigm shift, a move from making decisions to making “decisions about decisions.” You must manage at a new level of abstraction through rules, parameters, and algorithms.

