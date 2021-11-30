How Crypto Vigilantes Are Hunting Scams in a $100 Billion Market

On a Monday morning in October, in a southern Indiana basement, a 52-year-old grandfather in a Dogecoin hat is patrolling the darkest corners of the crypto world for Shit Coin scammers. Robert Browning and his motley crew — named the RugSeekers for a popular pump and dump scam called the rug pull — are investigating a tip about a new coin called We Save Moon. They’re examining its source code, wallets and price charts for red flags indicating fraud. Browning enters the coin’s group chat on Telegram, the messaging app where this world hangs out. He starts typing under his alias RobAte25 — a reference to his grandson’s birthday, 8/25 — and moves in for the kill.

