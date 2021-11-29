Technology

Building artificial intelligence: staffing is the most challenging part

29 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Every company worth its weight is set on achieving practical and scalable artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, it’s all much easier said than done — to which AI leaders within some of the most information-intensive enterprises can attest. For more perspective on the challenges of building an AI-driven organization, we caught up with Jing Huang, senior director of engineering and machine learning at Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), who shares the lessons being learned as AI and ML are rolled out.

Full story : Building artificial intelligence: staffing is the most challenging part.

