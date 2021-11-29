After many months without travel, the 20-month COVID-19 travel ban was finally lifted to the United States, affecting all non-U.S. citizens from over 30 countries. With countries slowly reopening, travel has once again become top of mind to the world, with expectations that more and more countries will begin loosening their restrictions in response to the actions of the U.S. Unfortunately, with a rising number of people looking to travel again, prices are following closely behind. Gas prices, airfare and hotels are all reaching new heights as travelers and vacationers try to snatch up whatever is available.

Read more : Blockchain-based booking platform allows everyone to experience travel.