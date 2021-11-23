Technology

Who is leading the Global Blockchain Patent Race?

23 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Bitcoin has regained popularity as a result of its recent resurgence, but other blockchain applications have been quietly developing. Some of them have the potential to make a significant impact on people’s lives. Blockchain technology opens up new channels for the safe distribution of digital information and has the potential to disrupt numerous sectors. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in firms all around the world attempting to safeguard emerging blockchain technologies. Despite its popularity in the cryptocurrency space, blockchain applications go well beyond finance.

Full story : Who is leading the Global Blockchain Patent Race?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Introducing Blockchain: Six Limitations For Enterprises To Remember

November 22, 2021

How Blockchain Applications Can Enable a Transparent Supply Chain in the Future

November 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2