Technology

Low code and no code may open more doors to artificial intelligence

22 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

How high will low code applications go? The jury is still out on how high this is all going. Low code and no code may even play a role in enabling business users to build artificial intelligence-driven applications, some observers predict. Low and no code platforms make it possible “to deploy artificial intelligence without hiring an army of expensive developers and data scientists.,” states Jonathon Reilly, writing in Harvard Business Review. “Removing friction from adoption will help unleash the power of AI across all industries and allow non-specialists to literally predict the future. In time, no-code AI platforms will be as ubiquitous as word-processing or spreadsheet software is today,”

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

