Low code and no code may open more doors to artificial intelligence

How high will low code applications go? The jury is still out on how high this is all going. Low code and no code may even play a role in enabling business users to build artificial intelligence-driven applications, some observers predict. Low and no code platforms make it possible “to deploy artificial intelligence without hiring an army of expensive developers and data scientists.,” states Jonathon Reilly, writing in Harvard Business Review. “Removing friction from adoption will help unleash the power of AI across all industries and allow non-specialists to literally predict the future. In time, no-code AI platforms will be as ubiquitous as word-processing or spreadsheet software is today,”

