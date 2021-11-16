Technology

Does artificial intelligence for IT operations pay off?

16 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

For overwhelmed IT teams, AIOps holds the promise of automatically heading off potential business-impacting outages. But some IT leaders are skeptical about whether it can really deliver results. Rodrigo de la Parra, AIOps Domain Leader at IBM Automation, addressed that skepticism at a recent CanadianCIO virtual roundtable. “It’s more than a buzzword,” said de la Parra, “AIOps takes IT to a more software-driven, agile approach.” AIOps is the application of artificial intelligence to enhance IT operations explained de la Parra. It spots issues by using machine learning to analyze huge amounts of data generated by tools across an organization’s infrastructure.

 

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

