Embedding Artificial Intelligence At Work: From Efficiency Gains To Leadership Expertise

15 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the workplace, the debate about the future of work, workers, and the workplace has intensified. The polarised nature of debate ranges from job losses versus new-technology job creation through performance efficiency versus performance effectiveness to liberating humans from drudgery versus being controlled by machines. While several other polarities are evident in this debate, the truth always lies somewhere in between. In addition, there are other dark-side debates in the field about ethical, legal, and moral issues in the design and implementation of AI technologies for work and society.

Full story : Embedding Artificial Intelligence At Work: From Efficiency Gains To Leadership Expertise

