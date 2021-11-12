Why The Metaverse Is A Work In Progress

I spent most of my week at the AWE (Augmented World Expo) conference in Santa Clara, CA trying to get more updated information on the subject of VR, XR, and AR. AWE has emerged as one of the premier shows on XR and after it was only a virtual event last year, over 3000 people came to Santa Clara from many parts of the world to talk about the topic and learn what was new in terms of the current and future state of XR. Besides being a significant industry event on VR, XR and AR, it was also the largest in-person event held in Silicon Valley since the Covid lockdown began in March of 2020.

