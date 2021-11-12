What Machine Learning Can Do for Security

Machine learning can be applied in various ways in security, for instance, in malware analysis, to make predictions, and for clustering security events. It can also be used to detect previously unknown attacks with no established signature. Wendy Edwards, a software developer interested in the intersection of cybersecurity and data science, spoke about applying machine learning to security at The Diana Initiative 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be applied to detect anomalies by finding unusual patterns. With AI and machine learning, there are techniques to deal with a number of input variables and establish a conclusion.

