How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Microtransactions and Revitalizing the Gaming Industry

Modern video games are rife with microtransactions. Whether simple things like costumes or accessories, or more elaborate offerings like characters and weapons, these in-game purchases have largely divided the gaming community. When done right, they can offer new content at a fair price, but when abused, they lead to “loot crates” and a general “pay-to-win” mentality. That creates artificial pay barriers to success for those who can’t simply throw money at a game they have already bought. Furthermore, any money sunk into a specific title is lost entirely when the player moves on. With the rise of blockchain-based gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), however, this is all changing.

