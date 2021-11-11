Artificial intelligence learns to talk back

A long-term fallout of the Covid crisis has been the rise of the contactless enterprise, in which customers, and likely employees, interact with systems to get what they need or request. This means a pronounced role for artificial intelligence and machine learning, or conversational AI, which add the intelligence needed to deliver superior customer or employee experience. Deloitte analysts recently analyzed patents in the area of conversational AI to assess the direction of the technology and the market — and the technology has been fast developing.

