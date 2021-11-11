Technology

Artificial intelligence learns to talk back

11 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

A long-term fallout of the Covid crisis has been the rise of the contactless enterprise, in which customers, and likely employees, interact with systems to get what they need or request. This means a pronounced role for artificial intelligence and machine learning, or conversational AI, which add the intelligence needed to deliver superior customer or employee experience. Deloitte analysts recently analyzed patents in the area of conversational AI to assess the direction of the technology and the market — and the technology has been fast developing.

Full story : Artificial intelligence learns to talk back.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

