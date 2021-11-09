Ripple to launch crypto service for financial companies amid legal battle with the SEC

Fintech start-up Ripple on Tuesday said it’s launching a new product that lets financial services firms offer their customers the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The San Francisco-based company said the feature, called Liquidity Hub, will give its enterprise clients access to digital assets from a range of sources including market makers, exchanges, and over-the-counter trading desks. Clients will be able to offer trading in a selection of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum classic, bitcoin cash and XRP, Ripple said.

Read more : Ripple to launch crypto service for financial companies amid a legal battle with the SEC.