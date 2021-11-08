How Andrew Bosworth, Mark Zuckerberg’s old teaching assistant at Harvard, rose to become his key lieutenant in building the metaverse
Andrew Bosworth, also known as “Boz” inside the company formerly known as Facebook, is lined up to play a key role in the tech giant’s future. Facebook announced in October it was rebranding as Meta, a new parent company that encompasses two major businesses. The first is Facebook’s traditional business of social media, the second is Reality Labs – which Meta hopes will build out CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitions of turning it into a “metaverse company.”
