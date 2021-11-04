Oracle’s new cloud AI services aim to bring out-of-the-box machine learning to the SMB masses

Oracle has announced the availability of six new AI services for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure platform. Designed for out-of-the-box operation, Oracle said that the new services will “make it easier for developers to apply AI services to their applications without requiring data science expertise,” which is sure to be welcomed by small businesses looking to get into the AI game. Many companies take on AI projects without knowing how to actualize their concepts, said Oracle Cloud Platform CTO Greg Pavlik. “It’s essential for organizations to bridge the gap between the promise of AI and implementing AI that helps them achieve real results,” Pavlik said.

