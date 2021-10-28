H2O AI Feature Store, currently in production use at AT&T, delivers a repository for collaborating, sharing, reusing, and discovering machine learning features to speed AI project deployments, improve ROI and is now available to any company or organization. AT&T and H2O.ai jointly built an artificial intelligence (AI) feature store to manage and reuse data and machine learning engineering capabilities. The AI Feature Store houses and distributes the features data scientists, developers, and engineers need to build AI models. T

Full story : AT&T and H2O.ai Launch Co-Developed Artificial Intelligence Feature Store with Industry-First Capabilities.