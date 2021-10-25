Technology

NATO releases first-ever strategy for Artificial Intelligence

25 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The strategy outlines how AI can be applied to defence and security in a protected and ethical way. As such, it sets standards of responsible use of AI technologies, in accordance with international law and NATO’s values. It also addresses the threats posed by the use of AI by adversaries and how to establish trusted cooperation with the innovation community on AI. Artificial Intelligence is one of the seven technological areas which NATO Allies have prioritized for their relevance to defence and security. These include quantum-enabled technologies, data and computing, autonomy, biotechnology and human enhancements, hypersonic technologies, and space.

A summary of the strategy is available here.

Full story : NATO releases first-ever strategy for Artificial Intelligence

