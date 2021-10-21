Technology

Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance’s US crypto trading platform

21 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Bitcoin briefly plummeted to about $8,000 on Thursday – but only on the Binance US trading platform. The coin had been trading around $65,000 when Binance posted a candle that showed the price sank to about $8,000, Coin Telegraph first reported, noting that the coin’s one-minute candle floor on other crypto platforms was about $64,000. Binance could not be reached for comment for the story. But on Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said to “expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months.”

Full story : Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance’s US crypto trading platform.

