Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance’s US crypto trading platform

Bitcoin briefly plummeted to about $8,000 on Thursday – but only on the Binance US trading platform. The coin had been trading around $65,000 when Binance posted a candle that showed the price sank to about $8,000, Coin Telegraph first reported, noting that the coin’s one-minute candle floor on other crypto platforms was about $64,000. Binance could not be reached for comment for the story. But on Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said to “expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months.”

