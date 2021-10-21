Technology

AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope

21 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Executives, beware! You could become your own worst enemy.  CEOs and other managers are increasingly under the microscope as some investors use artificial intelligence to learn and analyse their language patterns and tone, opening up a new frontier of opportunities to slip up. In late 2020, according to language pattern software specialist Evan Schnidman, some executives in the IT industry were playing down the possibility of semiconductor chip shortages while discussing supply-chain disruptions.

Full story : AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Developing Artificial Intelligence That “Thinks” Like Humans

October 19, 2021

The 2021 machine learning, AI, and data landscape

October 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2