Pentagon Wants AI to Predict Events Before They Occur

15 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

What if by leveraging today’s artificial intelligence to predict events several days in advance, countries like the United States could simply avoid warfare in the first place? It sounds like the ultimate form of deterrence, a strategy that would save everyone all sorts of trouble and it’s the type of visionary thinking that is driving U.S. military commanders and senior defense policymakers toward the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled situational awareness platforms.

Full Story : Pentagon Wants AI to Predict Events Before They Occur.

