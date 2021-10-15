Technology

Coinbase says U.S. should create a new cryptocurrency regulator

15 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The U.S. should create a new regulator to oversee digital asset markets, Coinbase said in a new policy proposal released Thursday. It warned that failure to regulate appropriately could leave the country even further “behind” other governments. The proposal comes a day after one of its investors, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, released its own vision of how next-generation internet services including blockchain and digital assets should be regulated. Executives from a16z, as the firm is known, planned to meet with leaders across the government this week.

