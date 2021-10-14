CEO of Largest Asset Manager on Earth Sees Big Opportunities in Crypto and Blockchain – But Remains Critical

The CEO of BlackRock says that crypto and blockchain could play a major role in the global economy, despite his own apprehension about the technology’s future. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Larry Fink says that he’s in the “Jamie Dimon camp” when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Jamie Dimon, CEO of banking giant JPMorgan, is known for being critical of Bitcoin and crypto, and recently said that BTC was “worthless.”

