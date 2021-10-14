Technology

CEO of Largest Asset Manager on Earth Sees Big Opportunities in Crypto and Blockchain – But Remains Critical

14 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The CEO of BlackRock says that crypto and blockchain could play a major role in the global economy, despite his own apprehension about the technology’s future. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Larry Fink says that he’s in the “Jamie Dimon camp” when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Jamie Dimon, CEO of banking giant JPMorgan, is known for being critical of Bitcoin and crypto, and recently said that BTC was “worthless.”

Read more : CEO of Largest Asset Manager on Earth Sees Big Opportunities in Crypto and Blockchain – But Remains Critical.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cryptocurrency crash ‘plausible’, rules needed, Bank of England’s Cunliffe says

October 13, 2021

How Procurement Directed Buy Agreements Value Are Improved With Blockchain

October 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2