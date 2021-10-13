Technology

Metaverse cheat sheet: Everything you need to know

13 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Is metaverse the latest buzzword easily dismissed or a new platform you might have to understand? That’s the most important question about the metaverse right now. The easiest answer is “vaporware,” but that ignores the business reality of 2021. The biggest tech companies are pouring a lot of money into this next iteration of the internet, and, the building blocks of the metaverse are available on the market. The metaverse is a vision for a new place to interact with other humans and bots to play games, conduct business, socialize and shop. That’s the metaverse of the future.

