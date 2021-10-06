Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a noted friend in Congress of the cryptocurrency industry, introduced a new bill Tuesday that aims to provide a framework for nascent digital token networks. State of play: The bill would allow the networks to fundraise before they’re sufficiently decentralized — without being at risk of violating securities laws. It would codify a safe harbor framework proposed in early 2020 (and revised last year) by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce.

Full story : GOP lawmaker introduces bill to provide legal clarity for crypto industry.