GOP lawmaker introduces bill to provide legal clarity for crypto industry

06 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a noted friend in Congress of the cryptocurrency industry, introduced a new bill Tuesday that aims to provide a framework for nascent digital token networks. State of play: The bill would allow the networks to fundraise before they’re sufficiently decentralized — without being at risk of violating securities laws. It would codify a safe harbor framework proposed in early 2020 (and revised last year) by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce.

OODA Analyst

